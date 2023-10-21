Counter-protesters sang, chanted over Kelowna anti-SOGI rally Saturday

While organizers of Saturday's anti-SOGI protest in Kelowna's Stuart Park billed the event as a “family celebration,” organizer David Lindsay did not mince his words when he took to the microphone amidst the chants of “no space for hate” from a large group of counter protesters.

“It's a pretty sad day when you get queers coming out,” Lindsay said. “You know, every society that has let the queers take over has self destructed from within. And if it continues, Canada will self destruct.”

The Family Celebration and SOGI Opposition Rally was organized in part by Lindsay's Common Law Education and Rights organization, the driving force behind the so-called freedom rallies that have been held regularly in Stuart Park over the past several years, opposing government COVID-19 measures.

But it appears Lindsay has found a new target for his inflammatory rhetoric.

While Lindsay drew large crowds through the pandemic, Saturday saw a smaller turnout of supporters. Much of his speech — in which he lashed out at “the queers,” transgender people, school trustees, the government, and the media — was drowned out by the large group of counter protesters who stood behind Lindsay's pulpit, blasting music, singing and chanting.

The large group, waving a variety of rainbow and trans flags, dwarfed the number of people who came out to support Lindsay. Castanet overheard one apparent Lindsay supporter, an elderly woman, say to her friend: “I would have thought there'd be more people out here.”

A handful of RCMP officers and security guards were on scene to keep the peace, and Castanet did not observe any physical altercations while a reporter was present.

Saturday's protest comes a week after The Rally Against Hate: Protect Trans Rights event held in the same location, which saw hundreds of people fill the Stuart Park outdoor rink area in support of transgender rights. That event, held Oct. 15, was itself organized in response to the Canada-wide protests held on Sept. 20 against SOGI, when Stuart Park was once again packed with protesters and counter-protesters.

“I do think that we, by far, are more representative of the people of Kelowna than the people who came out on Sept. 20,” Claire House, co-chair of the Kelowna Pride Society, told the crowd at the Oct. 15 rally.

The B.C. government says Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity resources in schools create "inclusive and safe spaces for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities."

“We refuse to stand by while the government and school system allow sexually explicit content and gender ideology to be distributed in our classrooms,” Saturday's event organizer Graeme Flannigan said in a press release.

But proponents of the SOGI resources say there is a lot of misinformation around SOGI. School District 83 Director of Instruction Gillian Dawe-Taylor addressed the matter at a school board meeting last week, saying SOGI is not sex education.

“These are two separate things. SOGI is about protecting a vulnerable population and ensuring they’re not discriminated against, ensuring they are included, connected, and safe at school,” Dawe-Taylor said.

“The beliefs of one group or another can't interfere with creation of safe space for all students. Students deserve to learn in spaces where they can thrive and grow, be welcomed at school, be connected, see themselves in the curricular resources, be able to grow into the person they are meant to be and become the most capable person they can be."

Lindsay spoke Saturday about his beliefs about the overriding power of the Monarchy in Canada — prompting calls of "boring" from the counter-protesters — and he casually encouraged a military takeover of Canada's government.

“The military is sworn to the Monarch. The military is not sworn to the legislature and it's not sworn to the politicians. It's not even sworn to the judges. ...That's what the Monarch is supposed to do, tell them to get these criminals out of the legislature and out of parliament,” Lindsay said, to cheers from his supporters.

Many of Saturday's attendees were regular attendees at Lindsay's so-called Freedom rallies. Lindsay is currently facing assault charges stemming from a protest outside the downtown Kelowna Interior Health building. His trial is scheduled to resume in December.

Another familiar face at Saturday's event was Bruce Orydzuk, who is also in the middle of his own criminal trial. Orydzuk was charged after an incident outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in July 2021 where Orydzuk was caught on camera yelling at a security guard.