Average asking price for one- and two-bedroom homes dips in September

Photo: The Canadian Press

Renters got a bit of a break in September.

According to Castanet’s classifieds data, the average asking prices of both one- and two-bedroom rental homes in the Central Okanagan dropped last month.

The average price of a one-bedroom unit fell nearly $100 from August to September, checking in at $1,590.

It was the same story with two-bedroom homes, although the decrease was not as substantial. The average asking price for two-bedroom abodes in September was $2,258, which was down from $2,310 in August. It marked the second straight month of two-bedroom declines.

September was also the first time both prices dropped since last November.

The data was taken from 81 one-bedroom listings and 159 two-bedroom advertisements.