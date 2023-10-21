Kelowna chamber executive director now president of Canadian chamber executives

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce CEO Dan Rogers has added a national role to his resume.

Rogers last weekend was elected president of the Chambers of Commerce Executives of Canada. The CCEC is dedicated to serving the interests of executives involved in the management of chambers of commerce and boards of trade across Canada.

“I’ve been part of this group now for a decade,” Rogers said in a press release. “It’s an organization dedicated to ongoing education and succession training for chamber executives across the country. Professional development is key to ensuring our business associations from coast to coast to coast have well-trained leaders who are focused on business excellence in their communities.

“I’m honoured to have been elected to lead over the coming year.”

Rogers’ election win came during the CCEC’s annual general meeting in Calgary, where the Canadian Chamber of Commerce also held its AGM.

The Kelowna chamber tabled two policies for adoption during the Canadian chamber policy sessions.