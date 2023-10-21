BC Food & Beverage honours Kelowna beverage maker for second straight year

Photo: Contributed Avi Gill, right, and his wife, Binny Boparai, speak at the awards gala.

Farming Karma has been honoured in the past for its tasty products.

Now the Kelowna business is receiving accolades for the way it makes those tasty products.

Farming Karma was a big winner last week when BC Food & Beverage held its annual awards ceremony in Vancouver. The beverage maker captured the BC Food and Beverage Circularity Award, which is given to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to circularity by minimizing waste generation and promoting reuse, repair and recycling.

“Our entire team is honoured to win this award,” Farming Karma co-founder Binny Boparai said in a press release. “The award is a reminder of our journey and the extra steps we take to ensure we create our products responsibly. Our core values are to create good, healthy, clean products in the most sustainable way possible. To be recognized for our efforts means a lot to us.”

Farming Karma is committed to using raw ingredients and packaging that have a minimal negative impact on the environment. It grows and uses commercial-grade apples that may not make it to retail shelves. In addition, its juicing process uses air technology instead of water, significantly reducing excess water usage.

The company’s latest triumph comes one year after its pear soda won the silver medal for the Product of the Year Award.