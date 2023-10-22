MNP quarterly debt survey finds rising interest rates are worrying British Columbians

Photo: iStock

More than half of British Columbians are concerned about being in financial trouble if interest rates continue to rise.

The latest MNP Consumer Debt Index found exactly 60% of those polled are concerned about the rising rates, with 49% concerned about being driven towards bankruptcy if they keep going up.

“There is no mystery as to what is causing financial stress among British Columbians; it’s getting increasingly difficult to make ends meet,” MNP insolvency trustee Linda Paul said in a press release.

“There is growing concern over the potential for continued interest rate hikes in addition to the related increase in debt carrying costs and living expenses, as many household budgets are already stretched thin.”

Interest rate hikes resulted in 34% feeling “much worse off” when it comes to absorbing another $130 in interest debt payments, while only 24% said the ability to deal with an interest rate increase has weakened.

According to the survey, British Columbians have an average of $681 left over at the end of the month, which is down $166 from the previous quarter.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however.

The number of people who felt marginally better about their ability to pay their debts increased to 57%, while the percentage who reported they are $200 or less away from not being able to meet all their financial obligations dropped six percentage points to 46%.

“For now, the number who report debt concern has declined,” Paul said. “This could be a result of the strong job market. The uncomfortable truth is that as higher interest rates slow the economy, there will inevitably be some consequences like increased unemployment.”