Mission Park Shopping Centre will host scary good time during Halloween Treat Trail

Photo: Contributed

Mission Park Shopping Centre will be getting into the Halloween spirit next weekend.

The shopping centre will be hosting its 17th annual Halloween Treat Trail on Saturday, Oct. 28, giving people of all ages an opportunity to have a haunting good time during the “spooktacular” community event.

Neighbourhood residents and loyal customers are invited to dress up and come out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All the shops will be festively decorated and giving out candy to youngsters and adults alike, who can give their costumes a test drive before the big day on Tuesday.

There will also be arts and crafts, balloon artists, face painting, glitter tattoos and a photo booth to add to the spooky good fun.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser, as Mission Park Shopping Centre looks to give back to those who need it most. Attendees will be encouraged to contribute to one of three local charities: Paws It Forward, Mamas for Mamas or Central Okanagan Food Bank.