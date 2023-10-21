Launch Okanagan and MNP conducting two free webinars about financial management

Photo: The Canadian Press

November is Financial Literacy Month, so Launch Okanagan and MNP have come together to offer a free, two-part webinar to help the public take control of their finances.

The first one-hour Zoom sessions is called Launch My Budget and will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to create a budget and, more importantly, how to stick to it. They will review the steps to follow when creating a budget and will be given some tips and tools to help them integrate budgeting into their life.

After the workshop, all participants will be provided with a budgeting guide and other tools and resources to help keep their budget organized and up to date.

The second session is called Managing Debt 101 and will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23, also at 6:30 p.m. It will help participants take a step back, review their debt situation, and create strategies on how to work on repaying and taking control of their debt.

“At MNP, we believe that financial literacy is a key component to personal and community success, and we are proud to partner with Launch Okanagan to bring these workshops to our community,” MNP insolvency trustee Jeané Herman said in a press release.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to provide individuals with practical tools and resources to take control of their finances, to reduce stress, and to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

If you can’t join either workshop live, you can still register and be emailed a recording of the class and any related materials.

To register, visit https://launchokanagan.ca/workshops or contact Launch Okanagan at [email protected].