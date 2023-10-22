Kelowna man whose domestic assault charge was stayed was back in court last week

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man whose domestic assault charge was stayed this past summer due to the Crown's delay in getting to trial was back in court this week, as his ex-spouse seeks a peace bond against him.

Jeffrey MacLean was charged with domestic assault against his former partner Melanie Hatton for an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2021. But the case never made it to trial, after MacLean successfully argued the Crown had taken too long to bring the case the trial, infringing on his Charter right to be tried within a reasonable time. As a result, the charge was stayed on Aug. 17.

But just two days before the charge was stayed, Hatton alleges an “incident” occurred in Kelowna that has led her to have “reasonable grounds to fear and does fear that Jeffrey MacLean will cause personal injury to Melanie Hatton and/or to her children,” according to a Section 810 peace bond application.

Section 810 of the criminal code is not a criminal charge, but a peace bond can be ordered by a court even if a person has not been charged or convicted of a criminal offence.

"It's an application for an order that someone be restrained from certain behaviours based on a credible fear that someone else has," said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

"Usually those are investigated by the police and the decision to proceed by way of an 810 application is a decision made by the Crown."

The court document, filed Sept. 14, provides no details about the Aug. 15 “incident” that has led to the peace bond application

MacLean made his first appearance on the matter in Kelowna court on Thursday. The matter is expected to be back in court next week.

While the November 2021 charge against MacLean never made its way to trial, details about Hatton's allegations came out in a civil lawsuit she filed against MacLean earlier this month. She says MacLean assaulted her on the evening of Nov. 26, 2021 in their shared Kelowna home.

“[Maclean] pushed the plaintiff, causing the plaintiff to fall and split her head on the corner of the bedside table. The plaintiff's head began bleeding profusely. The plaintiff begged [Maclean] to stop,” the claims states.

“[Maclean] told the plaintiff, 'I hope you f***ing die,' as he proceeded to drag the plaintiff across the floor ... [Maclean] beat the plaintiff into a state of unconsciousness.”

MH claims she woke up on the bathroom floor with Maclean whispering in her ear: “I hope you f***ing die,” and “I could kill you right now.”

As a result of the alleged attack, MH required several surgical staples to close her head wound, and she suffered a concussion, bruising and contusions.

MacLean has yet to file a formal response to the civil claim.

Additionally, Hatton filed another suit last week against Kelowna social worker Kirsten Belitzky and the Ministry of Children and Family Development, claiming Belitzky accessed Hatton’s MCFD file and shared information with MacLean, with whom Belitzky was having an affair.

Hatton says she had been seeking behavioural help with one of her children and disclosed to the social worker “issues in her marriage and the abuse her children had suffered at the hands of their father,” the suit claims.

“Belitzky willfully and intentionally failed to carry out her duties by failing to provide the plaintiff with resources as promised and instead commenced an affair with the plaintiff’s husband, MacLean,” the lawsuit states.

No formal responses have been filed in response to this claim either, and the MCFD declined to comment on the lawsuit last week.