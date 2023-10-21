Long-time broadcaster Tony Parsons talks news business with Castanet

Photo: Contributed Tony Parsons

Over the more than 50 years Tony Parsons was in the news industry, he saw plenty of change – some for the better and some for the worse.

The long-time Canadian broadcaster, who worked for Global BC, CBC and CHEK-TV, stopped by the Castanet office in downtown Kelowna last weekend. Parsons, 84, moved to Kelowna after his retirement in 2013 and is enjoying his golden years in the Okanagan as a brand ambassador for hearing aid company Hearing Life.

In a conversation with Castanet, Parsons spoke about how he misses the camaraderie he had with his team during his reporting days.

“When you were up as a group, as we were, as reporters, you were a team of three or four people, but now they send up one guy with a camera and he does everything,” Parsons said.

“So I think that has modified the business a bit and I would miss the camaraderie of the road. We used to take our Vancouver show on the road all the time and we would have, not a party time, but certainly a good time. And we always had a great time doing that and meeting people on the road, people who would come and tell you stories that they wanted to tell. When I stopped, that's one thing I missed, the people.”

The industry has changed in many ways since Parsons got his first broadcast job as a radio DJ in Stratford, Ontario at the age of 17, before getting his first TV job in Toronto at CFTO.

“TV was different then, there were only a few stations,” he said.

In 1974, Parsons moved west to work for BCTV, which eventually become Global. He worked as a full-time anchor there for 36 years, before finishing his career at CBC and CHEK-TV on Vancouver Island.

“The technological changes were fast. I mean almost every couple of weeks there was something new to learn,” Parsons said. “To me, the biggest change was brought on by social media ... today, I think most people, by the time people get on here at 6:00, they know everything, everything's happened, they've read it, they heard it on the radios, or they picked it up on their iPads or whatever they're using. So I think it's changed that way, a lot.”

He said with 24-hours news channels and social media, people are more informed now than in the past.

“All those people who do news 24 hours a day, I think they have changed the business drastically, to the betterment of the industry in a way, but to the loss of a lot of things that were, to me, cherished,” he said.

“I think people are probably vastly more informed than they were when we were doing it. We had limited time on air, so we had to be fairly selective in what we did and what we reported, so some stories didn't get the attention they should have gotten and I think that's important.

“I may be a different cat because I worked in the business, but I think that's important now to have that blanket coverage. People are watching Gaza at the moment and I think it's important that that's taken care of in a 24-hour sense. You know what's going on and every step of the way. I think that that's good.”

But he notes the 24-hour news cycle has taken a lot of the fun out of being a reporter.

“We always talked about fun doing the job too, I don't think it's fun anymore. I miss it when there's a big story going on, I miss being part of it. But I don't miss the day-to-day,” he said.