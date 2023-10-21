Help those who lost their homes to wildfire celebrate the holiday season

Photo: Facebook

Some extra holiday love is coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap just in time for Christmas this year.

After hundreds of families throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap lost their homes to wildfire this past summer, local residents are being asked to participate in the collection and creation of handmade ornaments for families in need.

Organizer Tammy Torgerson said she couldn't bear the idea of a family not having a home to be in over the holidays, and also not having a Christmas tree or ornaments to decorate it with.

People who want to participate can create their own ornaments to give away or they can purchase a minimum of six ornaments through local crafters markets for families in need.

"We have about half of the West Kelowna families nominated, but we hope to reach more. We would also like to include those from the Shuswap and appreciate the [support]." said Tammy.

"We are hoping to tap into our great community of crafters who would like to make ornaments and send them to us... We will extend the deadline to December 1. That gives us time to make up the boxes and get out for distribution."

People can head to the Christmas Love for the Okanagan Facebook page to get involved and get started with finding families in need, nominating families, creating ornaments and distributing them ahead of the holiday season.

You can also email your crafting commitment to [email protected] and one of either Tammy, Trina or Janelle will be there to help.

"Christmas is not top of mind [right now] and will come quickly for those trying to deal with insurance, finding a place to live and everything else that comes with starting over. Christmas tree ornaments often hold a special place in a person’s heart, invoking a treasured memory, a person or time. As a community let’s start building new happy memories this Christmas, with this small gesture."

Drop off locations for ornaments include:

Mamas for Mamas at 1910 Dayton St. Kelowna

Slate Salon and Spa at 3957 Lakeshore Rd. Kelowna

Bannister Auto Group Locations - Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kamloops

Lakeside Manor Retirement Residence - 681 Harbour Front Dr. Northeast Salmon Arm

Ornaments will be carefully packaged and delivered to the families through the nominator or volunteers.