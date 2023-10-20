First responding officers at gruesome crime scene testify at Kelowna murder trial Friday

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of a murder scene. Reader discretion advised.

Two of the first responding Kelowna RCMP officers testified at the Gabriella Sears murder trial Friday morning, describing the bloody crime scene at 1210 Sycamore Road when they first arrived in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021.

Sears is charged in the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton, whose body was found in the bathroom of Sears' Sycamore Road home by Middleton's common-law spouse, Brenda Adams.

Const. Kenny Levoie arrived at the house at about 1:40 a.m. and met with Adams outside the home.

“Ms. Adams was distraught, very upset. She told me a number of times that her boyfriend was dead in the bathroom and then she had said it was Dereck who was responsible, but she did not provide a last name,” Const. Levoie testified.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by “Dereck,” but Adams had testified that days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

Adams said she and Middleton had known Sears for about four months prior to the killing, and Sears would sometimes do odd jobs for them.

After speaking with Adams outside the home, Const. Levoie, Cpl. Kritsina Mikkelson and a third officer entered the home. Const. Levoie said the home was in a “state of disrepair,” with garbage strewn about on every surface of the house. The officers followed the sound of dripping water to the bathroom, where they found Middleton's body on the floor.

“There were blood smears on the end wall and the toilet by his feet and blood spatter on the wall,” Const. Levoie said.

“On the deceased, I noticed a yellow box-cutter, X-ACTO knife-type device sitting on his groin. And I don't know how to describe what I saw but it looked like there was damage, something had happened there, I couldn't tell you specifically what I was seeing.

In addition to the “injuries to the groin area,” Const. Levoie said Middleton also had a cut across his throat.

In addition to the murder charge, Sears is also facing a charge of interference with human remains for the wounds she allegedly inflicted on Middleton's body after he was dead.

RCMP crime scene video was once again shown in court Friday, showing the gruesome crime scene. A bloody baseball bat lay beside Middleton's body and his head was surrounded by a pool of blood. There was blood on the bathroom walls as well.

The officers cleared the home, finding no other humans in the residence. Const. Levoie testified he later heard what he believed to be rats running through the house.

Cpl. Mikkelson said several hours after first arriving at the home on Sycamore, she was called to the nearby Moyer Road where Sears had been found at about 5:30 a.m. When Cpl. Mikkelson arrived, Sears was being taken into custody.

Sears would later confess to police that she had killed Middleton, but Justice Carol Ross ruled Sears' confessions are inadmissible at trial due to police breaching her Charter rights after she was taken into custody.

The trial is scheduled for eight weeks, but the Crown said Thursday it will likely be completed sooner.