Share your thoughts on mission Creek playground renewal

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants to know your thoughts surrounding the renewal of Mission Creek Regional Park playground.

People who use the park are invited by RDCO to have their say and share their thoughts about the replacement of the play structures.

Until Dec. 8, an online survey can be filled out where visitors can share and comment on the function of the existing play structures to help guide their replacement.

"The timber play structure at Mission Creek Regional Park was installed in 1997 and in 2012 the playground was expanded and improved. Due to the age and condition of the structure, it's time to replace it," said the RDCO in a statement.

A new structure would include slides, raised sidewalks, monkey bars and play panels.

You can have your say about the new playground through the RDCO website.