Kelowna man walks the Camino de Santiago in a journey of self discovery

Kelowna resident Chris Loewen recently travelled to Europe to walk the Camino de Santiago.

The Camino is a centuries-old pilgrimage that brings in thousands of people a year to journey over 800 kilometres of backcountry trails.

For Loewen, it was a journey of self discovery.

“It was personal and just some self-reflection time,” said Loewen.

“I thought it would be really nice to be able to get inside my head. We’re so bombarded all the time. Everybody’s got a smartphone and you’re always getting updates on sports or news and everything seems to be so negative, so I thought it would be nice to do this for myself.”

Taking 38 days to finish, he started in St. Jean Pied de Port and ended in Santiago de Compostela. Loewen spent a lot of time on his own, but was fortunate enough to be joined by his wife and six kids, all at different times.

“I asked my kids all the same questions, you know? What are you looking forward to? Why do you want to do this? What’s your biggest fear? It was interesting because I realized for myself my biggest hope and my biggest fear were the same thing. I was really hoping that I would find some understanding,” said Loewen.

“I wanted to see if I extricate myself from the real world, what discoveries would I make and my biggest fear was I would make these discoveries and come back and not be able to relate to these people."

While Loewen originally wanted to embark on the journey, he felt as if he was looking for something more, but as the trip grew longer and longer, Loewen started to realize he already had everything he ever wanted.

"It was really wonderful to realize that I was so fortunate to live where I live and to have the relationships that I have.”

Looking back on his trek, the Kelowna man believes his biggest highlights travelling the camino include meeting new people, seeing historic sites, and spending quality time with family.

“Of course, as soon as I [finished] I started tearing up because that’s what I do. After 800 kilometres and almost 40 days of walking with one goal in mind to make it to Santiago and then you get there. It was pretty emotional…The feeling of accomplishment after 800 kilometres on the trail, it was good.”

While Loewen now has the itch to find new long-haul adventures, he encourages others to do the same and says his family is eager to return to Spain to complete the journey themselves.