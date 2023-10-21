How far will Kelowna council go in restricting short-term rentals?

Photo: pixabay

Proposed new regulations which could severely restrict where short-term rentals will be allowed with the City of Kelowna will open up a debate city planning director Ryan Smith says is long overdue.

The changes to the current short-term rental bylaw being proposed by the city's planning department go much deeper than those proposed by the province earlier this week.

The city is proposing to eliminate short-term rentals from across the city regardless of whether the property in question is a principal residence.

The exception would be the McKinley Beach Resort zone, properties with approved site-specific regulations as well as current operators with valid business licenses.

The proposal has brought about anger and confusion from many in the community who use their home for short-term rentals.

"I think the discussion needs to be had and we wanted to bring that discussion to council about how far we go, so this is a way to do that," Smith told Castanet News.

"These are really good discussions to be having right now. This is a real discussion about how we are dealing with the housing crisis. How far do we go as a community.

"We say we are in a housing crisis and some people want to do things that are actually pretty drastic, then everybody is up in arms about it."

However, Smith cautions any decision as to how restrictive the city gets with short-term renters will be up to the will of council. In this case, it will be up to seven members of council.

During past discussions on short-term rentals both councillor Maxine DeHart and Loyal Wooldridge have declared a conflict since they both hold short-term rental licenses.

"Council can say we just want to follow the province's regulations," noted Smith.

"We (planners) are saying what we saw in our housing needs assessment we think more immediate and more drastic action is warranted. Council has their hands on the pulse of the needs of the community probably more than we do."

"They may have a public hearing, they may not even send it to a public hearing. They may approve it, they may not."

In proposing to restrict short-term rentals from principal residences, Smith acknowledges it's a drastic step, one that goes further than legislation proposed by the province.

But he says changes in one form or another have been coming for a while as the city and province try to navigate through a housing crisis.

"The writing has been on the wall since early spring last year that the government was going to weigh in on short-term rental policy and regulations and they have in a big way. Maybe how aggressive it is is a bit of a surprise, but the fact there is more shouldn't be."