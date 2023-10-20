Biologists offer tour of rare remaining urban wetlands in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna

If you're interested in learning about local wetland wildlife, the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is hosting a wetland workshop at Chichester Wetland Park on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The walk will be hosted by OSS biologists who will explain the wildlife that makes their home in Chichester wetland. The walk will also include a pond dip which will show the variety of invertebrates that live in the water as well.

“Wetlands are extremely rare in the Okanagan. About 90 per cent of low elevation wetlands have been lost in the Kelowna area since the 1800s. Taking care of the few urban wetlands we have remaining is critical,” says OSS executive director Alyson Skinner.

The walk and learn is free but space is limited so those interested are asked to register here. The event is funded by the Okanagan Basin Water Board and Wildlife Habitat Canada.

The rain-or-shine walk is suitable for all ages. Participants are asked to gather at 250 Sumac Road West in Rutland.