45 wayfinding signs stolen from park in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country One of the many signs stolen from Jack Seaton Park.

Forty-five wayfinding signs have gone missing from Lake Country’s Jack Seaton Park in a baffling theft.

The signs were removed from two information kiosks and a number of trail marking posts throughout the park.

They were placed there by members of the Walk Around Lake Country group as a part of a larger wayfinding project spearheaded funded by a federal grant and the Rotary Club of Lake Country.

“WALC, working with the District, purchases and places wayfinding signs on Lake Country trails to encourage residents and visitors to walk and hike because good signage helps hikers feel comfortable and stay safe,” said Dev Fraser, WALC chairperson.

“The loss of these signs is a big setback to WALC volunteers as they represent a significant amount of funds and effort. We'd really like to get them back and reinstall them."

The District of Lake Country and WALC are appealing to anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the signs to return the signs or call the District at 250-766-5650. If they prefer to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-766-2288 they can quote file #2023-61941.

“Lake Country Riders recreation group has been working for the past three years with the District Parks team and community partners to develop, build, map, and sign trails for mountain bikers of all ages and skill levels at Jack Seaton Park,” said Rich Deans, Lake Country Riders president.

“The signs are important to make sure anyone new to the area and sport knows where the trails are that relate to their ability. Safety is a high priority when it comes to using the trails.”