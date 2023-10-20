Crown finishes calling evidence in $1.35M Kelowna fraud trial

Photo: Facebook Carey Earl

The crown wrapped up its case against Carey Earl Thursday, after taking four days to try and prove to a jury the former bookkeeper defrauded a local company of $1.35 million.

Earl is facing charges of theft and fraud over $5,000 after her former employer, Kelowna-based Access Human Resources, uncovered her alleged theft back in 2018.

The local company, which has operated since 1993, provides support services for people in Kelowna with disabilities and is funded entirely by the provincial government through Community Living BC. Earl worked as a bookkeeper for the company since 2006.

The crown’s final witness Thursday was Rodney Earl, Carey’s son. Through financial documents shown to the jury Wednesday, Rodney was added to the company's payroll in 2017, and in two years, Access Human Resources paid him $206,347.07, according to Carey’s bookkeeping.

But Rodney testified Thursday that he never worked for Access Human Resources.

The financial statements showed that while the money came out of Access’ account as payroll for Rodney, the money went into the bank account of CE Business Services, Carey's own accounting business.

During an exhaustive review of Access' financial statements by forensic accountant Pamela Morley Wednesday, the jury hear how Earl allegedly used $848,318.43 to pay off her own credit cards, between 2011 and 2018. Through the payroll payments to Rodney, her husband Doug and to CE Business Services, the Crown alleges Carey misappropriated $1,350,233.28.

During several cross examinations of witnesses, Sears' defence counsel Mark Chui has claimed Access' executive director and owner Cliff Andrusko was behind the misappropriation of funds, something Andrusko has adamantly denied.

Andrusko and a number of Access employees have been viewing the trial from the courtroom gallery this week.

With the Crown having wrapped up its case Thursday, the jury will learn Friday if Sears plans to call any of her own evidence in her defence, or if she'll testify herself.