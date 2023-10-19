Surveillance video shows accused and victim in the hours before Kelowna killing

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside 1210 Sycamore Road on June 17, 2021.

Advisory: Some readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

Cpl. Kristina Mikkelson arrived at 1210 Sycamore Road in Kelowna's Rutland area at about 1:30 a.m. on June 17, 2021 to find Brenda Adams distraught, after the woman had just found her common-law husband's mutilated body a bathroom inside the home.

The Kelowna RCMP officer, who was one of the three officers who first entered the dark, cluttered home where Darren Middleton had been killed, testified in the murder trial of Gabriella Sears Thursday afternoon – the fourth day of the trial.

“She was a little bit hard to get information out of because she was so distraught. She told us that Darren was dead and she mentioned – I would screaming or yelling – that his penis had been cut off,” Cpl, Mikkelson said of Adams.

“She was screaming, she was hysterical, I knew I couldn't calm her down at that point.”

Adams previously testified she had gone to Sears' home just after 1 a.m. after Middleton had failed to return home several hours earlier. She found Middleton's body on the floor of the home's bathroom, with blood all over the room. His throat had been sliced and his penis had been severed and laid on his stomach.

After responding to Adams' 911 call and speaking with her, Cpl. Mikkelson and two other officers entered Sears' dimly lit home.

“The house was very dirty, in very poor condition, very run down ... garbage strewn around,” Cpl. Mikkelson said. “I could hear water running or dripping, coming from down a hallway.

“Going through the residence, that's what I had in my mind – is there somebody in here, is there a threat in here, and is there somebody in here that needs my help.”

But Sears was not in the home. Video surveillance taken from 680 Moyer Road – about a 15-minute walk north of the Sycamore Road residence – was played in court Thursday, and showed Sears hanging around a treed area on the south side of Moyer Road at about 5:30 a.m. on June 17, four hours after police first responded to the nearby crime scene.

The video shows an unmarked police vehicle drive by, while Sears hides behind a tree. Sears then walks to Moyer Road and heads west, and a few moments later, the police vehicle returns. The owner of the 680 Moyer Road property, Dave Schroeder, testified Sears was then arrested, although the arrest occurred out of frame.

Middleton worked for Schroeder's landscaping company and Schroeder testified he considered Middleton as one of his best friends.

Additional surveillance footage from Schroeder's property from the previous day showed Middleton arrive in his truck at the property at about 6 p.m. on June 16. He had come to the property to load up some turf to use at his own property. After loading turf in the back of his truck using a skid-steer, he left the property at about 6:30 p.m., driving west on Moyer Road.

That was the last footage captured of Middleton while he was still alive.

Schroeder noted Middleton did not return the skid-steer to it's correct spot, something he said Middleton would have known to do. It's not clear at this time when or why Middleton went to Sears' property on Sycamore Road, or when he was killed, but not returning the skid-steer to its correct place may suggest he left in a hurry.

Adams had previously testified that she and Middleton had known Sears for about four months prior to the killing, and Sears would sometimes do odd jobs for the couple. Sears had gone by "Dereck" when they first met, but days before Middleton's death, Sears told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

The same surveillance camera that captured footage of Sears right before her arrest, also caught Sears in the same area, lounging in the grass with her dog the night before, at about 9 p.m. on June 16. That video shows Adams leaving Schroeder's property in her truck, presumably as she's searching for her husband, while Sears can be seen hiding in the trees. The video show Sears hanging out in the grass for about an hour. She appeared in the same area again at just before 4 a.m.

While the trial is scheduled for eight weeks, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac told Justice Carol Ross it's moving quicker than expected, and they expect to wrap up the Crown's case in the third or fourth week. It's not known if Sears will call any evidence in her defence or testify herself.

Following a long pre-trial voir dire hearing through the summer, Justice Ross ordered two statements Sears made to police confessing to the killing to be inadmissible, due to police officers breaching her Charter rights following her arrest.