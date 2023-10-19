Incident cleared from Bennett Bridge, traffic flowing

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

The incident has now been cleared and traffic is flowing.

Drivers should still expect some delays while the backlog clears.

ORIGINAL 4:50 p.m.

The Bennett Bridge is backed up heading into West Kelowna.

DriveBC reports the centre lane is blocked by a “vehicle incident.”

“There is a stalled car with three tow trucks and a police car blocking traffic on the bridge,” said a Castanet reader, who also said the centre lane was blocked.

“There must have been an accident, as it looks as though there was sawdust down.”

Motorists should expect delays heading west on Highway 97 in the area until the incident is cleared.

Google Maps data shows traffic backing up well down Harvey Avenue and south down Pandosy Street.