Kelowna seeks architect for new recreation and activity centre projects

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna isn't wasting any time moving forward with plans for a new Parkinson Rec Centre and activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission.

Three days after city council approved the borrowing of $241 million for the three projects following an unsuccessful campaign by some residents to quash the borrowing bylaw, the city has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for qualified architectural design services.

In a news release, the city says the initial RFP is to be followed by general contracting for construction services.

These initial procurements will be followed by additional design and construction service bid opportunities. Once the full project team is formed—including but not limited to designers, engineers, contractors, sub-contractors, and suppliers—they will work to validate the project, anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and take six to eight months to complete.

“The development of these new community, sport and wellness facilities in Kelowna is a vital investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Derek Edstrom, partnerships and investments director.

“These facilities and strategic partnerships will grow and enhance spaces for people of all ages to come together, be their best selves, and build social connections, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more vibrant community overall."