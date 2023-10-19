Over 60 Mounties from across BC Interior given bravery awards

The RCMP Southeast District held an award ceremony in Kelowna on Thursday to recognize officers for bravery and service.

With the last RCMP awards ceremony taking place back in 2019, officers, staff and citizens of the community and from across the region met at the Kelowna Four Points by Sheraton Hotel to take in what's usually an annual event.

BC RCMP commander deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald said the awards represent numerous critical and tragic events.

"You see the price our people have paid in responding to deliver public safety, and that goes for the civilians that assisted as well. It just brings home the dedication and commitment these individuals have," said McDonald.

More than 60 awards were handed out to both RCMP officers and civilians, including the commissioner’s commendation for bravery for Const. Amber Brunner, who was shot in the line of duty in Golden, B.C. in 2016.

“It was special to me because I knew Amber when we were constables together back in Burnaby in the early 2000s, so recognizing the service that she paid to her country and the injuries she sustained, but also the bravery she showed in bringing that conflict to an end is very special," McDonald said.

Cpl. James Grandy knows the risks that come with being a member of the RCMP, often putting themselves in the line of danger for the better of the community.

He said the awards ceremony highlighted the stories and events RCMP officers deal with that often go unnoticed in the public eye.

“In the end, we just have that duty to serve, you know? Once you put the uniform on you’re out there and you’re serving your community. You have a role to play, a really important role to play but I think a lot of us are born to do it. Is it risky? Yeah, clearly it is, but overall it’s a very rewarding career," said Grandy.