Quest for new library in Glenmore likely a long way off

A Kelowna woman's one-person effort to bring a library to the Glenmore area of Kelowna appears destined for failure.

The CEO of the Okanagan Regional Library, Michael Utko, says libraries are primarily funded by taxpayers and there simply aren't enough people living in the Glenmore area to justify a new facility.

"We look at how much money is coming in from each one of those communities and then we allocate resources like time and space and books and things to those communities," Utko said.

Utko says the ORL tries to ensure that each community is fairly represented by how much money they bring into the system, "at this point, Kelowna is very well served by our numbers."

When Fiona Lehn launched her petition for a new library it had only a handful of signatures, now that number has jumped to closer to 300 and counting. Lehn says she has trouble getting around and feels a new library would enrich the Glenmore community a great deal.

"At this point, really what would have to happen is that there would have to be a population spike in that area," says Utko. "We try to be fair with the small communities and large communities. Just making sure that as much money as we're getting from the community, we're putting back into the community."

"As you can imagine, it would be unfair, if we got 40 per cent of our taxes from the Kelowna area, and then we dump that into Vernon or to another community, it would not be fair. So we look at how much money we're getting from the community and we try to put the same amount of resources into that community."

Lehn also suggested a book vending machine could be something that would help until the population reaches a point where a new library could be justified.

"We don't actually have any in the system right now. But I don't know the cost of it. I don't know the logistics of it," Utko says. "And we would likely have to find space to put it, which would take resources, which means that we would have to sort of reconsider how many resources we put into the other branches we have in Kelowna. So it's not an easy answer."

Lehn was just hoping for a few hundred signatures on her petition and she has that now so the next step will be to take the petition to the library board.

"I know we're getting feedback about people wanting a branch in Glenmore and we're collecting that feedback and sharing that with our board, but at this point, we just don't have a plan to to come into Glenmore," said Utko.