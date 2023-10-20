Kelowna Newcomers Club provides way to meet new people learn about Okanagan

Photo: Mary Tubb KNC Dragon Boat team.

According to the most recent census data, Kelowna is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Canada. So it makes sense that it also has the largest newcomer group in the country.

"It's a great group. And I just think that so many people coming to Kelowna and the area don't necessarily know about it. I personally found out about it and it's been a game changer for someone like me," says Mary Tubb president of the Kelowna Newcomers Club.

Because they are a non-profit organization they use a small membership fee to help pay for website maintenance and to manage the group.

"It's not meant to be the be all and end all, but it's your contact to other similar people. We have a ski group. I learned about the nordic centre, because we had a really robust snowshoeing activity, it's whatever you want to do. If you don't see the activity you want, you can start it yourself. So you're not alone, you've got so many people willing to jump in and participate," says Tubb.

The club has over 600 members and includes anyone who is new to the Central Okanagan and the area, which includes Peachland, Lake Country and Vernon. "We provide a way for newcomers to meet others, try new activities and get to know the city and surrounding area," Tubb says.

A newcomer is considered someone who has moved here in the past four years and you can remain a member for three years.

The KNC was created in 1968 and was patterned after its even older counterpart in Calgary, which was started by the wives of Bank of Montreal executives transferred from Montreal to Calgary at the start of the oil boom.

Over the past 50 years, people have continued to flock to the Kelowna region, drawn by our weather, natural beauty and economic opportunities.

"We also have, of course, a wine tasting group. So every month we arrange a wine tasting at one of the many wineries, which again, introduces people to the area. For people that move here solo, it's a great way to meet other people that are solo and be able to go wine tasting or whatever," says Tubb.

Their next event will be a Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 27.

For more information click here.