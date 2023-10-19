Open house on plans for the former Tolko mill site set for next week

Photo: Holar Developments

Kelowna residents will have a chance to provide in-person feedback to a series of proposals for redevelopment of the former Tolko sawmill site in Kelowna's north end.

A public information session for the area redevelopment plan is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Laurel Packinghouse from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Representatives of Holar Developments, the developers of the property, will be on hand to present the options currently on the table.

Three potential development options unveiled to city council last month were met with a lukewarm response from councillors.

While each of the three plans included different visions and unique features, they did include many common assumptions such as 3,500 residential units including affordable housing, three to four hectares of parkland, a waterfront walkaway and a large amount of office and retail space.

Holar officials are now seeking public comment on the design options.

"Your inspirations over the last two years have defined the key objectives for the planning process and have been woven into each of the concept plans we will present," company officials state.

"Your input is necessary - it will tell us if we are 'hitting the mark' and will guide us in the next steps of plan development."

An online survey is also available until Nov. 6 at kelownamillsite.ca.