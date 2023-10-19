Tent fully engulfed in flames at homeless camp along Kelowna's Rail Trail

Rob Gibson

Another example of the dangers of trying to stay warm outside in a tent as winter looms.

A video shared by a Castanet reader shows a tent fire at the Rail Trail encampment at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"I was just driving by and I spotted the fire. There was no one there (emergency responders) and a few people started trying to put it out with clothes but that just made it worse," says Jonathan Warwaruk, owner of the nearby Cecil's Perogies.

The fire clearly shows at least one tent engulfed in flames and a person running along Baillie Ave with a phone in their hand.

Earlier this month the City of Kelowna implemented new rules along the Rail Trail requiring tents to be at least 10 feet apart to prevent fires such as this one from spreading.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more details. There is no word on any injuries as a result of the blaze.

Kelowna bylaw services manager Kevin Mead said in an earlier interview with Castanet, "as we come now into the winter season and start to prepare that... what we don't want to see are multiple tents that are single structures or superstructures."

Mead explained the safety initiative was done in large part to ensure any potential fires don't spread.

As of last count, there are approximately 130 people who call the rail trail home.