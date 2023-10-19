Bring a donation for the food bank to the Kelowna Family Monster Bash

Photo: file photo

The annual Kelowna Family Monster Bash is returning with family-friendly chills and thrills.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, an afternoon of spooktacular fun goes from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Capital News Centre on Gordon Drive.

The bash is free to attend, but the community is asked to bring a donation for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Collection bins will be at the door.

Families will be able to enjoy activities, including an obstacle course, a bouncy house, Zorb soccer, face painting, Halloween-themed games, free skating, and more.

The event is recommended for ages two to 12, but all friendly monsters are welcome to attend.

Costumes are encouraged.

The concession stand will be open, and skate rentals will be available on-site, but don't forget your helmet.