Rescheduled Okanagan Comedy Festival to run this month

Photo: Contributed

It's time to laugh out loud.

The Okanagan Comedy Festival will be running shows featuring headline comedians all over the Okanagan region from Oct. 25 to 29.

The festival had to reschedule their event due to the forest fires sweeping the region in August.

Comedians, venues and event partners have all come together to bring back the annual funny fest next week.

Shows originally scheduled to feature comedy superstar Derek Seguin have been moved to April 2024 and will be on sale soon.

In addition to their theatre show, the festival will also present their usual mix of shows at unique venues throughout the Okanagan region.

Tickets are now on sale at www.okanagancomedyfestival.ca.