City looking at a large bill to replace old boilers at Parkinson Rec Centre

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will be asked to authorize a $600,000 expenditure to replace the boiler system at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The city announced earlier this week it was shutting down the pool at the 51-year-old rec centre until early January in order to replace the boilers that are "no longer able to operate safely."

Funding to replace the boiler system and associated pool equipment will come from the city's building repair reserve fund.

Staff indicated the need to replace the boilers was identified as part of a condition assessment of the PRC conducted back in the spring.

"Demolition and construction are scheduled to begin Oct. 23 and expected to take eight to 12 weeks to complete. With no heat being provided during construction, auxiliary heat is being added to keep the building operational," a staff report indicates.

The city says it is also monitoring the pool dehumidification and building air circulation equipment while planning for repairs or replacement when needed.

The new boiler system will be repurposed once the Parkinson Rec Centre is permanently closed.