Action plan aims to preserve threatened wildlife corridor between Okanagan Mountain and Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Mitch Graszat A herd of elk near Kelowna International Airport in March, 2023.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is teaming up with the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program to preserve the last remaining connected low elevation route for wildlife on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

A new action plan has been launched to maintain, protect and restore the threatened 65 km corridor between Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park and K’nmalka (Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park).

“The corridor is home to rare, threatened, and endangered species and is a critical link and pinch point connecting local habitats to the South Okanagan into Washington State, the North Okanagan and beyond says Scott Boswell, OCCP’s program manager.

It enables animals such as elk, mule deer and badgers to move across the landscape in search of food, water, shelter and mates.

“The continued pace of development in the Okanagan Valley has altered, destroyed and split up the low elevation natural areas, having devastating effects on wildlife which have already been drastically impacted by colonization”. says Dixon Terbasket, wildlife technician with ONA. “If we don't protect habitat for wildlife now, their numbers will continue to decline until they are gone forever".

The 15 actions set out in the new action plan aim to focus on Syilx principles, laws and protocols and incorporate climate impacts into conservation planning. The plan also looks to improve land use planning and support the stewardship efforts of farmers.

You can read the Okanagan Mountain K’nmalka Wildlife Corridor Action Plan here.