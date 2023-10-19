Pandosy Village Veterinary Hospital makes cameo in Hollywood movie

Photo: Contributed Pandosy Village Vet Clinic

The Pandosy Village Veterinary Hospital in Kelowna made its Hollywood debut earlier this summer in the Lionsgate film "Puppy Love."

"Puppy Love" is a comedy starring Grant Gustin (from "The Flash") and Lucy Hale (from "Pretty Little Liars").

A few scenes of the movie were filmed at Pandosy Vet in August 2022.

"Directors Richard Alan Reid and Nick Fabiano were fantastic, the local crew was lovely, and we were delighted to host Grant, Lucy, and the rest of the cast," Pandosy Vet said in a newsletter.

Pandosy veterinarian Dr. Danielle England walked the halls as a veterinary background actor.

Both the brick-walled shop area and the blue-walled treatment zone were featured in scenes.

Amazon has since purchased the film.

Back in 2022 when Hale was spotted in Kelowna, she was quick to share her love for the city.

The Hollywood star posted on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself in different parts of the city.

She captioned her post, "Krazy for Kelowna."