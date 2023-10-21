Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gearing up for their Jingle Bell Build fundraiser in support of affordable housing

Photo: pixabay

Christmas is just over two months away, but Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is already getting ready for their gingerbread house fundraiser in support of the Lake Country Build project.

Called the Jingle Bell Build, this fundraiser was forced into a virtual setting during the pandemic, but the event has quickly grown in popularity since then and has become both an in-person event for corporate businesses, as well as an online fundraiser with a picture submission for families and friends.

The competition has raised as much as $25,000 through past events, and this year, event organizers are hoping to match that total.

Danielle Smith of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan says the team she works with is getting very excited as the fundraiser draws closer.

"We're excited because what started as something that was virtual and was the only way we could raise funds has now really come full circle and it fits entirely with what we do," said Smith.

"This is a fun way to raise dollars and support our families locally, and we have many families in need of affordable housing. The only way our mission moves forward is through events like this when we get support from the community."

With teams of up to five people, each team will have two hours to build the best gingerbread house possible. Everything in their kit is included, but you can bring your own extra icing.

The Jingle Bell Build is happening at the Laurel Packinghouse on Nov. 22 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the cutoff for registration being Nov. 15.

Smith tells Castanet Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has asked City of Kelowna Mayor and Council to be the official judges for the event.

To learn more about the event you can head to the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan website.