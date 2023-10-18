Big White Ski Resort adds 250 parking spots

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Upper parking lot at Black Forest chair lift at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White Ski Resort has added 250 parking spots just in time for ski season.

Work on the new first phase of the upper parking lot at the Black Forest is expected to be finished in the next week or so, which has resort vice president Michael J. Ballingall excited.

"There's a few things in my world that excite me, this is one of them, Black Forest is a really unique area."

Ballingall says parking has always been an issue at the resort and this new lot should ease that.

"If you're not there at 8:30 in the morning, you can't find a parking spot for you to get access to your locker. So it's the one area that we've had the most trouble with. We've been trying to do this for over two years. As soon as it freezes, it's ready to go," Ballingall says.

The new parking lot will provide access to one of the busiest chairlifts on the mountain.

"Those runs over there are really popular for intermediates, beginners and seniors. So it just means people can start their day a little bit easier."

The new lot is expected to cost $600,000 once it's completely finished. It has been a busy summer at the resort with new paving stones added in the village. Work has also started on two new staff accommodation apartment buildings that will cost $12M.

Plans are also in place to add more lifts and more terrain down the road as the resort is on an expansion kick.

"The population of the Okanagan Valley is going to grow and Big White is going to grow hopefully as fast as the area is," Ballingall says.

Big White opens for the winter ski season on November 23, 2023.