Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff to return to Kelowna

Photo: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff

After a three-year hiatus, the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is returning to Kelowna.

The city's best bartenders will be competing for the title of the title of the city's best.

Organizers say the event promises food and drink enthusiasts a night filled with live music, delicious appetizers and a cocktail showdown.

As the best bartenders in town compete to create the tastiest drink, chef’s will also be pairing food and guests will have the opportunity to sample each creation and vote for their favourite drinks and eats.

“Gathering the best bartenders in Kelowna to strut their stuff, makes for an amazing evening! These bartenders are truly the best of the best, and we are very excited to have them back to compete at the 2023 Okanagan Spirits Mixoff," said event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

All guests will get their own sample of food and drink, and will have the opportunity to visit various tables and popular pairings of culinary creations.

The event takes place on Nov. 9, starting at 7 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse in downtown Kelowna.

Tickets can be purchased through the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff website.