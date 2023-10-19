Homeless man says he loves his new van after life on the streets: 'thank you Kelowna'

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man who has been trying to survive on the streets and shelters for many years now sits in his van and cries tears of joy when he thinks of how far he's come.

"Let me tell you I couldn't have done it without the help of the residents here in Kelowna. Thank you so much," he said.

Castanet spoke to Jaims Cox in March 2023 after he told us his dream was to own a van that he could live in.

Now seven months later, and thanks to donations from very generous people, he's calling an older model Dodge Caravan home.

"This is my home. I tell you, whatever way those two rubber things on the front point, is the way we go. So every morning is different," Cox said.

Not everyone would be as thrilled with living in a van as Cox is, but he's come a long way.

He considered giving up many times. "But I wasn't going to let it get the best of me. Because for one, you gotta want to change and this feller here wants change. And by golly, I did it."

Cox says he plans to park in areas where sleeping in your vehicle overnight is allowed. While he won't miss shelter life, he says he will miss many of the staff.

"I don't think people really understand how difficult it is, that's not the right word," he said.

"It's nice not being there anymore. Because some of the some people can be not very nice. I miss the staff tremendously. Those guys were just wonderful to have them there for you when you needed them. But, again, it's really nice to be out of the shelter."

Cox says he loves the independence the van gives him. He feels safer and there is room for a single mattress and his art supplies. He speaks fondly of his artwork and YouTube channel and he's hoping people will continue to support him as he tries to stay on his own two feet.

"This kind of life isn't for most people. So I can imagine there's going to be some folks shaking their head. But you know, this life is for me."

Cox says now that he has his own space to call home, he's walking a little taller and holding his head a little higher, as he continues to take baby steps.

"I'm getting a bigger stride too. I love it," Cox says.