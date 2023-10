Photo: Brayden Ursel

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Officers appear to be focused on the block between Richter and Ethel streets, south of Harvey Avenue.

Traffic is flowing on Highway 97, but Saucier Avenue is blocked at Richter.

Some officer are armed with rifles.

A Mountie at the scene declined to comment. Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.