Big White Ski Club chance to clean your garage, get good deals on alpine equipment

Photo: Contributed

Your chance to get a good deal on winter alpine equipment is coming up this week.

Big White Ski Club will host its 53rd annual Ski & Board Swap this Friday and Saturday at New Life Church, which is located behind MEC on Harvey Avenue.

“It’s an unbelievable, one-stop shopping opportunity for getting affordably outfitted for the winter season,” BWSC president Ted Ritchie said in a press release. “It is also a great way to clean out your garage or storage shed and sell your gently used equipment and clothing.

“Make sure to take advantage of our online consignment system, which allows sellers to register before arriving Friday to consign their goods.”

The swap offers quality, pre-owned equipment for both kids and adults as well as new clothing, equipment and accessories from several retailers.

The consignment part of the swap will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the one-day sale is scheduled for Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family.

Those who volunteer for the event will get first access to the inventory on Friday night between 7 and 9 p.m.

More information about Ski & Board Swap can be found on its website here.