Business starts fundraiser to help Okanagan Forest Task Force keep backcountry clean

The Okanagan Forest Task Force continues to clean up the backcountry around the Okanagan.

This past weekend OFTF and a group of volunteers including M&M Performance pulled almost 10,000 pounds of metal and garbage out of the forest around the Gillard Forest Service Road.

Since the OFTF started cleaning up the Okanagan backcountry in 2016, Kane Blake says his crew and volunteers have removed almost 800,000 pounds from the bush.

"Our grand total of garbage, metal, everything removed from the backcountry is 778,904 pounds. That's a big number."

Over the years the community has stepped up to support OFTF. They added a tow truck to their growing fleet of vehicles a year ago and now M&M Performance is fundraising to add a six seater side by side all-terrain vehicle to the repertoire.

"It has a dump box built onto it, kind of like a little dump trailer. We can get into a lot tighter areas and you get to things a lot faster. Our big truck doesn't fit down some of the trails. Also on cleanups, we can use it to shuttle people, we can load it with garbage, we can use it for so many things," Blake says.

"We are stoked to be involved with such a great cause that's making a huge impact in keeping Kelowna beautiful. We are incredibly lucky to enjoy countless riding areas and have realized that it truly takes a village (or an army of volunteers) to keep these areas safe and clean," says Shelby Langelaan with M&M Performance.

Blake says he is grateful for the support OFTF receives in the community and he is inspired to continue his work.

"A lot more people now are wanting to go green and help the earth and things which helps. Now we have local businesses wanting to help and more volunteers coming out," says Blake.

The fundraiser for OFTF hopes to raise $35,000, "our goal is to provide Okanagan Forest Task Force with a dedicated off-road unit that will greatly increase their efficiency and ease in keeping our forests clean and responding to emergency situations," says Langelaan.