Okanagan College to put on spooky performance ahead of Halloween

Photo: Okanagan College

Just in time for Halloween, Okanagan College is putting on a spooky live performance.

Proclaimed by Stephen King as one of the greatest works of horror literature of the 20th century, Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House has inspired countless ghost stories.

It's been adapted into a radio drama, two feature films and a Netflix series, but according to Okanagan College's Red Dot Players, unlike the most recent adaptations of the book, the stage version of The Haunting of Hill House follows closely to the plot of Jackson’s 1959 novel.

The story follows a paranormal researcher who invites three people to help him investigate Hill House, a haunted old mansion. The longer guests stay at Hill House, the more they fall under the influence of spirits that infest the house.

Director Sarah Foss, a computer science professor at Okanagan College, says she was drawn to the Shirley Jackson classic because its narrative still speaks to our deepest fears and most profound emotions, a near 65 years later.

According to Foss, at its core, The Haunting of Hill House is a journey through the labyrinth of a young woman's grief and trauma, expertly entwined with the supernatural.

This classic tale reminds us that our inner ghosts and haunted memories can be as formidable as any supernatural apparition.

Performances of The Haunting of Hill House will take place Oct 26 - 28 at 7 p.m., and on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Okanagan College Theatre in Kelowna - room S104.

Advance tickets for the show are available through the Red Dot Players website, but will also be available for purchase at the door.