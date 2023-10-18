Construction on Abbott St. starts today

Photo: City of Kelowna

Traffic pattern changes will be in affect in an area of downtown Kelowna starting today.

Construction of a new raised crosswalk at the Abbott St. and Royal Ave. intersection will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 18 until mid-November.

Single lane alternating traffic will take place for the duration of the project and motorists are advised by the City of Kelowna to allow for extra travel time and to take alternate routes when possible.

The City of Kelowna says, "The raised crosswalk project will improve pedestrian safety by providing a direct connection to Kelowna General Hospital and links to the existing sidewalk network on Royal Ave, Royal Beach and the Abbott Active Transportation Corridor."

Visit the City of Kelowna website to plan your travel route.