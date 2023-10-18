Upgrades to Myra Canyon trestles will create more space for cyclists and walkers

Photo: Kirk Penton New decking at Myra Canyon will extend the entire width of the trestles to create more space of cyclists and walkers.

Navigating the trestles at Myra Canyon on a busy day is about to get easier.

If you’ve been up to the canyon lately you might have noticed workers putting in new decking on the trestles. BC Parks says the boards are being extended across the entire width of the trestles, giving more space for cyclists and pedestrians to share the trail.

Currently, there's a narrow strip of decking down the middle and cyclists often have to yield to pedestrians because there's not enough space for both to pass safely.

Every 15 years, BC Parks conducts significant maintenance to ensure the structures are safe for the thousands of visitors to turn out to enjoy the spectacular views in Myra-Bellevue Park. This time around, contractors are redecking the trestles, expanding the decking from five feet to nine feet in width, to accommodate increased use.

Construction on the first eight trestles is underway. The contractor will be trying to complete as much work as possible this fall, but the project is expected to continue into the spring. It should wrap up in time for the busy summer season.

All trestles not being worked on will remain open during the duration of the project and the affected trestles will be reopened on evenings, weekends and holidays.