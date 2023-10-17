Bookkeeper on trial for allegedly stealing more than $1 million from Kelowna company

Photo: Facebook Carey Earl

The owner of a Kelowna business was under cross-examination at the trial of his former bookkeeper.

Carey Earl is on trial on charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing more than $1 million from Access Human Resources between October 2011 and October 2018.

The organization, which provides support services for people in Kelowna with disabilities, first discovered irregularities with its financials on Oct. 1, 2018.

Access executive director Cliff Andrusko, who also brought a civil lawsuit against Earl in 2019, was on the stand at the Kelowna courthouse on Tuesday.

Earl’s lawyer Mark Chiu questioned why Andrusko waited a month to go to police after confronting Earl about the missing funds. He also grilled Andrusko about payments of $9,100 a month that were being made between Access and another company that he owned.

“You are laundering money,” Chui accused, something Andrusko denied. He said the $9,100 payments were an inter-company transfer and that it was Earl who suggested the payments in the first place.

Chiu then went on to question why Andrusko sent an email demanding Earl bring a customized Ford Bronco and trailer to his property as compensation.

“It was the company that was stolen from, but here you are trying to get Carey’s assets into your personal name,” Chiu alleged.

Andrusko continued to deny any wrongdoing on his part and said he didn’t realize money was missing for years because he “trusted” his bookkeeper.

Several days have been set aside for the trial, which began Monday. It's being heard by a judge and jury.

—with files from Nicholas Johansen