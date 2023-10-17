Power pole sheared off, Highway 33 closed

Photo: James Buckmaster A power pole leans at a precarious angle and wires hang over Highway 33 after a semi crashed near the hairpin curve in Joe Rich.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 33 is closed at the crash scene due to downed hydro lines.

The Highway is shut between Cardinal Creek Road and Goudie Road, from three to nine kilometres south of Kelowna. The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL 3:45 p.m.

A tractor-trailer has crashed along an infamous hairpin curve on Highway 33 in Joe Rich.

Heather, who was driving in the opposite direction at the time, says the semi was eastbound, when it lost control and hit the ditch, sheering off a power pole and crashing through a concrete barrier.

“There’s wires hanging kind of across the highway,” she said. “I couldn’t even see the trailer. It was annihilated,”

However, it appears the truck driver escaped serious injuries. She said he was out of the cab and moving.

There’s no word how long it could take to clear the debris. Heather suggested that while small vehicles might be able to get by, bigger transport trucks would likely be “piling up” because there’s nowhere to turn around.