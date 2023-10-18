Fencing company goes out of business, leaves customers, contractors unpaid

Photo: Pixabay

A Kelowna fencing company has gone out of business, leaving customers, a contractor and a former employee in the lurch.

Castanet was contacted by several people who had dealings with Titan Fence Company, saying they had not been paid or had put a deposit down on work that was not completed.

One customer claims he and his neighbour gave a deposit of almost $4,000 for a new fence at the end of July.

After unsuccessful attempts to get answers, he noticed a few weeks ago that Titan’s website was taken down. “So, I stopped by their office to find it had been put up for lease (in mid-September). As far as I can tell, the owner has now moved to California.”

Another customer sent a large electronic money transfer because he had used the company before.

“Last year we built a new carriage home and needed a fence. They came and did an estimate. They took a deposit. That played out four or five months ago,” explains Francois Lascelles.

He called Titan repeatedly looking for an explanation, or at least his money back, but is still waiting.

“I’m moving on now. I’m going to hire another fencing contractor and unfortunately, I think I’m never going to see that money again. That’s very frustrating,” adds Lascellese.

Jamie Turner worked as a salesman for Titan from September 2021 until he was let go in June of 2022. He claims he was shorted tens of thousands in commission.

“I had expressed my concerns. I had sent these guys emails, screen shots and stuff of the same position that I was in and what other companies were offering across Canada. Kinda telling them, hey look, I’m not making the money I’m supposed to be making,” said Turner.

“Part of my contract with them was they’d pay me for a cell phone, they’d give me gas money and stuff. I never got anything.”

An employee with a concrete firm told Castanet they did work for Titan in Sept. 2022 for a fencing job at a residential property. The job was billed to Titan for close to $6,000 but they have not seen a penny.

“The last time we were able to speak with anyone at their office was July 2023, when we were told they would make a partial payment. That never happened, and no one answers their phones anymore,” said the office manager for the contractor.

Castanet managed to track down Titan owner Shawn Poynter. He provided a statement on behalf of Titan Fence Company Ltd. confirming the company is no longer in operation.

“It has been a painful decision but due to circumstances beyond control and key staff taking opportunities to better suit there ambitions we can no longer operate with the quality of workmanship and appropriate scheduling our customers deserve.”

“Titan had definitely felt the financial strain of the past couple of months while struggling to complete projects to generate cash flow. Our customers mean the world to us and it pains me deeply to disappoint them in this way.”

The statement goes on to say the decision has been very difficult on family and friends, “as of course being a small business in a small town you rely heavily on them.‘

Poynter writes that Titan will take appropriate steps to liquidate to generate funds to “make our customers whole."

He adds that he is very sorry to all the people affected and will continue to work to communicate and find solutions.