Latin Halloween party planned for fans of horror

Photo: Contributed

A Latin Halloween party is being planned in Kelowna for the end of the month.

This two-part event will be open to both children and adults looking for a scare, with the first part of the day being a children's Halloween party, with games, music, candy and family-friendly activities.

Free of charge, families and friends are encouraged to bring their children out for three hours of fun between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Halloween festivities will continue into the night, with a Latin Halloween fiesta taking place for adults only starting at 7 p.m.

Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Rutland at the Centennial Hall, tickets are available in advance for $15 or for $20 at the door.