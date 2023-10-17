Pumpkin patch at McMillan Farms sees boost with warm sunny weather

Madison Reeve

It was a busy afternoon at McMillan Farms on Tuesday with unseasonably warm temperatures and sunshine.

The popular fall farm opened for the season towards the end of September and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Halloween day.

Owner Ron McMillan says it is a family affair to get the farm ready.

"That is a lot of work. It takes our whole family of six and their spouses to help out, and we get a bunch of kids to help us too. It takes us a couple of weeks to do, and maybe 20 people at a time. Even when we open up, there are still a few minor things that you have to set up that maybe you missed in the first couple of weeks."

This year, the farm is featuring a hay ride, maze, slingshots, pumpkin patch, a games area, and animals to pet and feed.

"We usually get lots of groups through... schools, in particular, after-school groups, retired people. Some of the homes come out here."

McMillan Farms has hundreds of pumpkins picked for residents to take pictures with as well as to take home and enjoy.

"Most people, to be honest, aren't really dressed to go out into a pumpkin field, which requires boots and not your nice white running shoes that you just bought a couple of days before. So we pre-pick them and get them up here. It also means that the pumpkins are protected from any frost that we have on the farm or from the deer. They love eating pumpkins," McMillan said.

Tickets are available online.