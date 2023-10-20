HorrorFest returns to celebrate 14th annual film festival

Photo: HorrorFest

As Halloween creeps closer, the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking is gearing up for their 14th annual HorrorFest.

The Kelowna Film Studios on Oct. 27 will host the annual horror film festival.

For over a decade, HorrorFest has showcased the dark and twisted talents of the Okanagan's finest filmmakers, offering a thrilling collection of 11 locally produced short horror films.

Organizers say they promise to stick to traditions of the past, and plan to deliver a night filled with laughs, scares and good times.

"The filmmakers' creativity knows no bounds, promising a diverse array of horror stories to cater to every dark desire. Where you're a fan of psychological horror, slasher films or the supernatural, you're guaranteed to find something that will send shivers down your spine," says OSIF in a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their scariest costumes and food and drink will be available for purchase.

Last year, Bowen O'Brien, 19, captured multiple awards at HorrorFest 2022 for his short film Guilty Conscious, winning best film, best actor, best story and best cinematography.

O'Brien will be returning this year with another film after teaming up with local actor, writer and director Evan Riley Brown.

"It's a really exciting time. Since last year's HorrorFest, I've begun working with Brown and together we've started our own small production company," said O'Brien.

"We're currently producing a number of short films and will have those out sometime in the next year, but we're aiming for bigger productions as we move into 2024. I couldn't be more excited for the future and my passion for film and storytelling has never been stronger."

Tickets are available through the HorrorFest website, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.