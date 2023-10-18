Woman hopes to advocate for new library branch in Glenmore

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Okanagan Regional Library, Kelowna Branch

A Kelowna woman is on a one-person crusade to try and bring a regional library branch to the Glenmore area.

"I think that's how anything starts, you know, a person here and a person there," said Fiona Lehn.

She has launched a petition to drum up support for a library branch in the Glenmore neighborhood. Lehn says she has physical limitations and the lack of a neighborhood library means she has to drive at least 20 minutes to the closest library which is downtown.

"I can't really participate in all the community options that they offer at those libraries, because they're so far away." Lehn says even when it comes to reserving a book, she often misses out because she can't get to the library before the hold expires.

"There's also the community-building aspect of libraries and we don't have that in Glenmore at all," says Lehn.

Lehn is hopeful she can generate some interest and demonstrate to the ORL and the City of Kelowna that her community deserves some attention.

"With the city starting to look at putting a community centre up here and playing fields here, it's definitely time for Glenmore to have things like this."

There are already three libraries in Kelowna; downtown, Rutland and in the Mission. Lehn would like to see Glenmore on that list.

"I know things like this tend to move slowly but there are stages that could happen, for example, a storefront vending machine that allows people in Glenmore to come and pick up and drop off materials, which would be a huge help," says Lehn.

There isn't really a timeline for the petition, at this point only three people have signed but Lehn hopes to present the petition to the ORL board at some point down the road.

"I really have no idea. I'd love to see a couple of 100 signatures, but I really don't have any idea what kind of support I'll get. I just thought I would put it out there and invite people to be heard," says Lehn.