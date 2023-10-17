Boiler failure forces months-long closure of pool at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna's Parkinson Recreation Centre will temporarily be closing the pool and aquatic area of the facility starting Monday.

The city says the closure is due to an unforeseen boiler failure that requires immediate attention.

Unfortunately for swimmers of PRC, the repairs are expected to take between eight and twelve weeks to complete, with an anticipated reopening for sometime in January 2024.

Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager, knows this is a major inconvenience for the community.

"We are working hard to get the pool back up and running as soon as possible, but we also need to ensure the safety and reliability of our building. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time, and we are committed to providing up-to-date information about how repair work is progressing as the weeks unfold."

According to the city, the issue was discovered during routine annual maintenance and affects three of the five boilers that provide heating and hot water to the facility.

"Parkinson Recreation Centre is an aging facility and has been operating with infrastructure nearing end-of-life for several years", says the City of Kelowna in a written statement.

City council this week voted to move ahead with a large loan to replace the facility.

Residents registered for swimming lessons or other aquatic classes will be contacted directly about the plan for their programs. Members will also be contacted directly with options for their membership.

Alternate locations for an indoor swim include the Kelowna Family YMCA in Rutland located at 375 Hartman Rd. or the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre located at 4075 Gordon Dr.