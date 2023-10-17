BreakOut West music festival rocks Kelowna

Photo: BreakOut West Music Festival

The BreakOut West Canadian music festival wrapped its 21st year with a five-day jam session in Kelowna.

With over 1,200 people in attendance and nearly 60 western Canadian and international artists putting on shows all week long, BreakOut West was thrilled to see what they're calling "another standout year" come to a close.

“We’re proud to have had a record number of submissions from artists and to have been able to present a sold out event in Kelowna. Every artist that graced a stage was exemplary and it’s our distinctive honour to present them as part of Breakout West," said executive director Michael Dawson.

For five days Oct. 11-15, over 550 conference registrants and over 1,200 festivalgoers descended upon Kelowna, which celebrated its third time hosting the event (previously held in 2010 and 2018).

The week gave people in the music industry countless opportunities to connect and engage with professionals from all across the world, while experiencing live performances from the talent that filled out the festival lineup.

According to BreakOut West, delegates joined the festival from 12 different countries, with nearly 120 speakers engaged across 26 conference sessions and over 1,100 one-on-one meetings.

"Music discovery was celebrated with 59 showcasing artists giving over 110 performances across Kelowna’s downtown core and cultural district," says BreakOut West.

BreakOut West will be moving their annual festival to Saskatoon in 2024, where they hope to put on an even bigger and better show for music fans.