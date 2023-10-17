Development permit application mistakenly referenced rental-only zone

Photo: City of Kelowna

The newest Sole development on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue will be sold as condominiums when and if it is built.

There was a typographical error in the development permit and variance application that was submitted to the City of Kelowna last week. It said the project would be for rental-only homes, but that is not the case. All Sole developments have produced condominiums for sale, and this six-storey project, located across from the Apple Bowl on Bernard, will be for sale as well if the city gives it the go-ahead.

Live Edge president Kevin Edgecombe believes the location of what will be the company’s sixth Sole development—not the fifth, as was incorrectly reported last week—is another home run.

“Frankly, it’s a fabulous location,” Edgecombe says. “If you think about its proximity to the multimodal corridor … it’s got great access to commercial areas such as the whole Spall corridor. It’s very close to downtown but not in the downtown core, so it’s maybe not quite as busy.

“I feel very good about the location. Obviously being close to the Apple Bowl and the new Parkinson Rec Centre is significant. That’s been our whole focus: location, location, location. And we’re happy about this location.”